FATHER FLEES AFTER BRITAL ATTACK ON SON

Police in Mashonaland East have launched a manhunt for a Marondera man who brutally assaulted his 12-year-old son with a switch for leaving the family garden at Rusternburd Farm, unattended.
A switch is a thin branch cut from a tree. The boy
sustained severe injuries, which resemble serious burns on both legs.
Nhamo Katsukunya allegedly went into hiding after he
realised that he had left his son in a critical condition.
When The Herald visited Emmanuel Katsukunya at Marondera
Provincial Hospital where he is admitted, the boy was writhing in agony as he
nursed the wounds.
His mother, Tryness Thomas, cut a distraught figure as she
tried to come to terms with the horror attack.
She is failing to buy medication and she is afraid to go home as rumour had it that her
husband was threatening to kill her.
“Emmanuel was at our garden when his friend asked to be
accompanied to the grazing area to look for lost cattle,” said Ms Thomas. “Emmanuel agreed and left the garden
unattended.
“The father went to check on Emmanuel at the garden and saw
that he had left the garden unattended. He then went to the grazing area to
look for the boy and when Emmanuel saw his father approaching the grazing area,
he knew he was in trouble and immediately returned to the garden.
Ms Thomas said when her husband told her that he had disciplined Emmanuel, she took it lightly, but later learnt that the boy had been badly injured.
“Emmanuel refused to have dinner that night and went to
sleep,” she said. “The next morning, I discovered that the child could not
stand on his feet. When the father commanded him to stand up, he fell on his
back.
“My husband realised Emmanuel’s condition was bad and he
immediately fled from the scene and went into hiding.”
Ms Thomas said she sought help from local health personnel
who then reported the matter to police who failed to locate the father.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said the boy had been left almost paralysed.
“If anyone has information that could lead to the arrest of
the accused, they should contact the nearest police station,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment