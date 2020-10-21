FARMER CHALLENGES EVICTION FROM KASUKUWERE'S FARM

A MAZOWE farmer, who lost his piece of land to former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere, has approached the court seeking to reverse the eviction order.
In an application through his lawyers, Efanos Mudzimunyi,
cited Kasukuwere and his company Seaflower Investments (Pvt) Ltd, Lands
minister Anxious Masuka and the Sheriff of the High Court as co-respondents.
In his founding affidavit, Mudzimunyi said he filed the
application for stay of execution after Kasukuwere engaged the Sheriff of the
High Court to evict him from Concorpia Farm.
Mudzimunyi said he was seeking the intervention of the
court to provisionally bar Kasukuwere and his company from evicting him until
the ownership wrangle is resolved through an appeal which is still pending.
Mudzimunyi said sometime in August this year, he was
confirmed the owner of the farm through a government offer letter, after the
court had initially ruled against him and offered the same piece of land to
Kasukuwere.
“On August 26, 2020 the applicant (Mudzimunyi) obtained an
order declaring that the offer letter issued to the applicant on March 4, 2020
is valid and authorising him to occupy and work on Concorpia Farm.
“On September 1, 2020 the fifth respondent (Sheriff of
Zimbabwe) sought to execute the judgment of the court granted under
HC2426/20,”Mudzimunyi said.
“This is an application for stay of execution pending the
determination of the rights of the parties in case number HC1701/20.”
The matter is yet to be set down for hearing. Newsday
