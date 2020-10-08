FALSE RAPE CLAIM : WOMAN ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY

POLICE have launched a manhunt for a woman who escaped from police custody after making a false rape report.
Matabeleland
South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said
Kamogelo Ndebele (17) from Plumtree escaped from a place of safety at Plumtree
Police Station in September. He appealed to members of the public with
information on her whereabouts to contact the police.
Chief Insp
Ndebele said Kamogelo made a rape report and was placed in a place of safety
pending police investigations which later revealed that her report was false.
“We are
appealing to members of the public with information on the whereabouts of
Kamogelo Ncube a female aged 17-years-old. She is light brown in complexion,
slim and of medium height. She was last seen putting on a black and white
blouse and a cream skirt.
The woman was
housed at a place of safety by the police as the rape allegations were being
investigated.
When police
discovered that she had made a false report, she was nowhere to be found when
they when at the house. It is a criminal offence to file a false report with
the police.
“The suspect
escaped from a safe place at ZRP Plumtree after making a false rape report. She
reported a rape case and was placed in a place of safety and when the police
discovered that her report was false, they went to the place where she was
being housed with an intention to arrest her and discovered that she had fled.
Any person with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect can
contact Constable Shindi from Plumtree Police Station on 0718 995 631 or they
can contact me Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele on 02842-22810 or 0715 431 235
or 0773 594 899,” he said. Chronicle
