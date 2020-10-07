EX ZINARA BOSS MUGABE ACQUITTED

Former Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) board chairman, Albert Mugabe, has been acquitted of the criminal abuse of office charges he was facing.
Mugabe was cleared of the offence after Harare Magistrate
Mr Lazini Ncube granted his application for discharge at the close of the State
case.
Mugabe, through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, had made an
application for discharge saying the State had failed to prove a case against
him during trial.
He was being accused of approving a CBZ $300 000 loan
facility to former Zinara CEO Mrs Nancy Chamisa-Masiyiwa sometime in 2017
without Board’s approval.
In his ruling, Mr Ncube cited lack of enough evidence
presented by the State that incriminated Mugabe. Herald
