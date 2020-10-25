ELECTRIC CARS FOR ZESA WORKERS

ZESA Holdings will introduce electric vehicles from next year in a bid to curb vehicle abuse and fuel pilferage, the utility’s board chairperson has said.

Dr Sydney Gata, who was here meeting Government and other stakeholders, said the move would also help improve the parastatal’s service delivery.

“No one will say his car has no fuel, the cars are rechargeable, they will recharge over night whilst in parking. They will also reduce the level at which the company’s cars are being abused by the workers who are currently taking them home,” he said.

But he said Zesa had also bought 200 fuel-based trucks and vans to add to its fleet, and will be delivered before 2021. “There are no cars for managers amongst these 200 trucks and vans.

These cars are meant to improve our service delivery efficiency,” Gata said. He said Zesa was currently under resourced, and pleaded with the community to provide assistance where and when need arose.

For example, he said the public can offer their cars to ferry Zesa workers where and when they needed help in the event that Zesa vehicles had broken down. — New Ziana