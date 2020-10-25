ELECTRIC CARS FOR ZESA WORKERS

ZESA Holdings will introduce electric vehicles from next year in a bid to curb vehicle abuse and fuel pilferage, the utility’s board chairperson has said.
Dr Sydney Gata, who was here meeting Government and other
stakeholders, said the move would also
help improve the parastatal’s service delivery.
“No one will say his car has no fuel, the cars are
rechargeable, they will recharge over
night whilst in parking. They will also reduce the level at which the company’s cars are being
abused by the workers who are currently
taking them home,” he said.
But he said Zesa had also bought 200 fuel-based trucks and
vans to add to its fleet, and will be
delivered before 2021. “There are no cars for managers amongst these 200 trucks
and vans.
These cars are meant to improve our service delivery
efficiency,” Gata said. He said Zesa was
currently under resourced, and pleaded with the
community to provide assistance where and when need arose.
For example, he said the public can offer their cars to
ferry Zesa workers where and when they
needed help in the event that Zesa vehicles
had broken down. — New Ziana
