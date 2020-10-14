ED'S SON IMPOSTER REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A SUSPECTED bogus fuel dealer, who allegedly duped a Zimbabwean businessman based in South Africa of 136 000 rands after posing as President Mnangagwa’s son, was yesterday denied bail by a Harare magistrate.

Magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe denied Charles Nyanguwo bail on the basis that he was a flight risk and was likely to abscond.

He said Nyanguwo failed to give his company address and proof that he was running a legitimate business when the police requested for the information.

“He gave police wrong addresses of his residence and his company. He also registered cellphone lines he used to dupe people using the address of his previous lodgings in Glen View.

“There is a lot of evidence that is so incriminating and overwhelming. It is in doubt that he runs a genuine business as there was no proof or any documents from the Companies’ Registry,” he said.

He was remanded to October 27 pending trial. Nyanguwo, of Highfield, Harare, is alleged to have duped Trymore Madzire after lying to him that he was Mr Collins Mnangagwa and was in need of money to refuel his private jet and trucks.

The trucks were said to be in South Africa. Nyanguwo is said to have told Madzire that he would repay him within hours of landing home from the trip.

Mr Teddy Kamuriwo, in opposing bail, told the court that Nyanguwo was in the habit of duping people using names of top Government officials.

“His modus operandi is so sophisticated that once he is freed, he is likely to commit similar offences. The investigating officer in the matter clearly revealed that there was serious expertise in the manner he committed the offence.

“The accused had the audacity to use names of top Government officials and prominent individuals which means he can interfere with witnesses and also dupe other people,” he said.

Responding through his lawyer, Nyanguwo told the court that he was of ill-health and wanteed to be tried while coming from home.

On September 28 this year, Nyanguwo called Madzire while passing himself as Mr Collins Mnangagwa, who had just arrived in South Africa.

Nyanguwo is said to have told Madzire that his private jet had run out of fuel and wanted some money for refuelling.

It is said Nyanguwo asked Madzire to deposit the money into a South African Capitec Bank and he deposited the money on September 29. Nyanguwo went into hiding and switched off his cellphones.

The offence came to light when Madzire asked his friend, Cosmas Mushaninga, about Collins’ supposed visit to South Africa and about the money.

Collins is said to have denied ever being in South Africa, prompting Madzire to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Nyanguwo’s arrest. Chronicle