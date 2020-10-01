ED LAUNCHES US$51 MILLION MECHANISATION FACILITY

The US$51 million mechanisation facility using Belarus equipment and launched by President Mnangagwa yesterday is continued testimony to the country’s openness for business under the Second Republic, and its resolve to accelerate the sustainable modernisation and mechanisation of the agriculture sector.
All equipment in the first phase of the facility will be
delivered by December while in the just agreed second phase an assembly plant
will be established in Zimbabwe. Plans are also underway for Belarus equipment
to be used in the modernisation of the mining sector.
During his tenure as Vice President in 2015, President
Mnangagwa visited engineering companies in Belarus that manufacture modern
agriculture equipment and in January last year, the President travelled to
Belarus on a State visit and engaged his counterpart, President Alexander
Lukashenko.
The two leaders committed to strengthen cooperation in
several fields, culminating in the delivery of the first batch of eqipment in
agriculture mechanisation facility made up of 163 tractors, 19 combine
harvesters, 52 seed mills and four lowbed trucks. This is the batch of
equipment launched yesterday. The entire Belarusian equipment facility will
involve 474 tractors, 210 planters, 60 combine harvesters and five lowbed
trucks with the rest expected over the next couple of months.
Under the facility farmers are expected to buy the
equipment, and loans will be available.
On Tuesday evening, Government and Belarus also agreed on
another US$51 million facility which will see Zimbabwe receiving another 3 000
tractors.
Officially launching the facility yesterday, President
Mnangagwa said the machinery would go a long way in enhancing production
efficiencies, competitiveness and profitability in the agriculture sector.
Zimbabwe required 40 000 tractors and 600 combine
harvesters with associated matching implements. This saw Government engaging
Belarus to cover the gap.
“My administration remains open to ideas, perspectives,
opportunities, partnerships and investments to revamp and grow the sector and
the economy at large. As evident in the success scored to date, due to the
robust and responsive policies being implemented by my Government and the
active involvement of all Zimbabweans, I have no doubt that vision 2030 will
soon be a success,” he said.
“Improving agriculture production and productivity for
national food security and raw materials for industry remains top priority for
the Second Republic. The use of modern equipment together with the effective
utilisation of water bodies will undoubtedly help us to mitigate the impact of
climate change. This will in turn have an enduring impact on sustainable
economic recovery and growth, given the centrality of agriculture in our
economy.
“The setting up of an after-sales service centre is
commendable and will result in skills and technological transfer as well as the
creation of jobs for our people. The proposal, which will eventually establish
an assembly plant here in Zimbabwe, must be pursued,” he said.
President Mnangagwa commended the public-private sector
entities for their increased cooperation with Government and urged them to work
closely with famers to ensure coordinated production, strong supply chains,
effective marketing and financing of the sector.
He urged farmers to take farming as a business and not a
hobby and urged them to be dedicated.
“All those with agriculture land have the weighty
responsibility to be productive to feed themselves, the nation and also to
provide raw materials to our industries.
“Let’s shun the culture of making excuses for
non-production. Those with water bodies must fully use them,” he said.
He applauded Pfumvudza farmers and said the concept was in
sync with heritage-based knowledge systems and would further enhance unity, harmony
and love among communities.
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the Belarus
facility came at an opportune time when Government was making rigorous efforts
to transform the agriculture sector.
He added that President Mnangagwa launched the Agriculture
Recovery and Livestock Growth Plan in August, which are expected to lead to the
realisation of Vision 2030 of attaining an upper middle class economy.
“The agriculture sector, which is the backbone of the
economy, has been experiencing severe challenges caused by climate change
causing a threat to food security. Zimbabwe has been reeling from economic
hardships caused by sanctions, coronavirus, droughts and recently Cyclone Idai.
“The Belarus equipment will enable Zimbabwean farmers to
boost productivity on the land and to reduce losses through timely crop
harvesting hence this will ensure food self-sufficiency and nutrition for our
people and raise income levels,” he said.
Belarus Minister of Industry Piot Parhomchik, said the
launch was a clear evidence of the development and strengthening of the
Zimbabwe-Belarus friendship.
“I am sure our mutually beneficial cooperation will benefit
both economies. I thank President Mnangagwa for his efforts in comprehensive
support in the implementation of the facility,” he said.
Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister
Dr Anxious Masuka urged beneficiaries to pay back loans.
“Agriculture is good business and good businesses pay back
their loans. All beneficiaries should work hard to realise the much-needed
profits to position themselves for the repayment of their loans,” he said.
This facility follows a similar facility in June with John
Deere, an American manufacturer, in a deal also valued at US$51 million. Herald
