ED : COVID-19 STILL WITH US

ZIMBABWEANS should continue observing health guidelines to combat the spread of Covid-19 because the global pandemic is still a serious threat and any complacency could trigger a second wave, President Mnangagwa has said.
In his address during the burial of national hero,
Brigadier-General Ruphus Chigudu at the National Heroes Acre yesterday, the
President said Government valued life above anything else and will continue to
take appropriate measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
“Cde Chigudu knew the value of peace,” he said. “We pay
tribute to him by cherishing peace, perfect peace in our land. In this regard,
I commend us the people of Zimbabwe for upholding peace, tranquillity, love and
harmony which our late national hero fought for.
“Meanwhile, I would like to urge us to continue observing
the laid down Covid-19 lockdown measures. The novel pandemic is still with us.”
Elaborating on why Government had halted all by-elections
in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa said: “We must
not allow complacency to trigger a relapse. We value life above all else.
Voting and democracy are enjoyed by the living, not the sick, dying or dead.”
Last week, Government indefinitely suspended by-elections
to fill vacancies in Parliament or local authorities, as the country was still
to wither the Covid-19 storm.
In the SI 225A of 2020, Government said the suspension of
electoral activities will stand during the period of the declaration of
Covid-19 as a formidable epidemic disease.
“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Health has in
terms of section 68 of the Public Health Act (Chapter 15:17), made the
following regulations: These regulations may be cited as the Public Health
(Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
(no.4)
“The Public Health (Covid-19 Prevention, Containment and
Treatment) Regulations, 2020, published in Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020
(“the principal regulations”) are amended in Section 3 (“Declaration of
Covid-19 as a Formidable Epidermis Disease”) by the insertion of the following
subsection after subsection (2)
“Pursuant to the subsection (2), the holding of any
by-election to fill a casual vacancy in Parliament or in a local authority is
for the duration of the period of the declaration of Covid-19 as a formidable
epidemic disease, suspended, and if such vacancy occurred while such
declaration is in force, no part of the period from the date of such vacancy to
the date of the end of declaration shall be counted for the purposes of Section
158(3) of the Constitution” read the SI.
And true to the Covid-19 World Health Organisations (WHO)
regulations, only a few people were allowed to attend Cde Chigudu’s burial
yesterday, with temperatures of the attendants being screened, while hands were
being sanitised.
Mourners observed social distancing and throughout the
burial ceremony on a sunny day, wore face masks that have become ubiquitous
around the country, as Zimbabweans take heed of the strict measures to contain
the global plague.
Due to the swift Government intervention to impose lockdown measures and also a campaign for the observance of the Covid-19 lockdown measures, the country has registered low deaths and high recoveries compared to some other countries.
Only close relatives, senior Government officials and
colleagues attended the interment of Cde Chigudu.
At the burial ceremony, family representative, Chief
Chigudu, thanked President Mnangagwa and Government for conferring national
hero status on his brother.
Chief Chigudu, who is also a retired Major in the Zimbabwe
National Army, described his brother as an obedient and trusted cadre who would
be missed in the family.
“He was an obedient and trusted cadre,” he said. “I used to
interact with him while I was still in the army. He had passion in education.”
Chief Chigudu said there were other 18 members of their
family who participated in the liberation struggle.
