ED AIDE ORDERED OFF FARM, FINED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security aide Alfred Chagonda was yesterday ordered to pay $2 000 for settling at a farm in Chivhu without lawful authority.
Chagonda, who was in a land wrangle with Bernard Makokove,
former Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson, was fined by magistrate Mitchell
Panavanhu after he pleaded guilty. He was ordered to vacate the farm by
December 10, 2020.
Chagonda will spend five months in prison if he fails to
pay the fine before October 9, 2020.
Prosecutor Kumbirai Charamba told the court that sometime
in 2018, Chagonda invaded Rushfontain Farm where he embarked on cattle farming
without authority from the Lands
ministry.
Makokove informed the police and Chagonda was arrested. Last
week, a civil court dismissed Makokove’s application to evict Chagonda before
tables turned at the Chivhu Magistrates’ Courts yesterday. Newsday
