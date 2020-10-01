ED AIDE ORDERED OFF FARM, FINED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s security aide Alfred Chagonda was yesterday ordered to pay $2 000 for settling at a farm in Chivhu without lawful authority.

Chagonda, who was in a land wrangle with Bernard Makokove, former Zanu PF Mashonaland East chairperson, was fined by magistrate Mitchell Panavanhu after he pleaded guilty. He was ordered to vacate the farm by December 10, 2020.

Chagonda will spend five months in prison if he fails to pay the fine before October 9, 2020.

Prosecutor Kumbirai Charamba told the court that sometime in 2018, Chagonda invaded Rushfontain Farm where he embarked on cattle farming without authority from the Lands

ministry.

Makokove informed the police and Chagonda was arrested. Last week, a civil court dismissed Makokove’s application to evict Chagonda before tables turned at the Chivhu Magistrates’ Courts yesterday. Newsday