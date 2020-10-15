DON'T WALK OUT ON ED : MLISWA TO KHUPE

NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa (Independent) on Tuesday warned newly-sworn MDC-T proportional representative MP Thokozani Khupe against walking out on President Emmerson Mnangagwa when he is addressing the august House.
In apparent reference to MDC Alliance members who have been
walking out in protest whenever Mnangagwa addresses Parliament, Mliswa said
there was need for maturity from the opposition.
He said they should desist from walking out when the
President is addressing. MDC Alliance legislators have in the past justified
their behaviour saying they did not recognise Mnangagwa, accusing him of
manipulating the 2018 presidential election results following his defeat by Nelson
Chamisa.
Khupe was sworn in as MP last week together with 14 others
to replace recalled members from the Chamisa-led party.
She was immediately assigned to serve on the Portfolio
Committee on Budget, Finance and Economic Development.
“I would like to congratulate Khupe and other MPs. May I
say to them; I hope you shall serve national interests and not walk out when
the head of State is here,” Mliswa said.
“I know Khupe is a seasoned politician who is mature. I
hope she leads in that manner. I think we are here for national interests and a
lot of time has been wasted resulting in this Parliament losing credibility
because of us not putting national interests first. The President remains the
head of State and Parliament is one of the institutions. I am hoping that
during the State of the Nation Address (Sona), you shall be exemplary in
showing the nation that national interests bind us.”
Mnangagwa is soon expected to present the Sona and
officially open the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on the same day.
While Mliswa claimed that MPs were not putting national
interests first, last week the Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi praised
opposition MPs saying that in the past months there was unanimity in
Parliament, with both sides of the House debating issues of national interest.
Newsday
