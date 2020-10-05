DEP MINISTER BACK FROM AUSTRALIA AFTER SIX MONTHS

INDUSTRY and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi who was held in Australia for six months as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions, is back in the country.
Deputy Minister Modi returned to the country on September
25 and is expected to resume his official duties next week.
The National Assembly representative for Bulawayo South
Constituency, travelled to Australia in March on personal business before
Australia imposed a lockdown restricting movement of people.
In the same month, Zimbabwe also imposed national lockdown
as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.
Deputy Minister Modi said it was frustrating being stuck in
a foreign land especially during the Covid-19 era. “I feel very great to be
back because I ended up spending almost six months yet the plan was to spend
just 10 days. I was unfortunate because soon after my arrival, they closed the
borders so I couldn’t return.
After a long struggle, six months to be precise, I managed
to come back home. I had to travel via four different countries just to be back
home but I’m happy to be safe at home,” said Deputy Minister Modi.
“I really missed helping people when I wasn’t around. I
told myself this is the time when people really need me but I couldn’t be there
for them.”
He said his Covid-19 experience in Australia is similar to
what was happening in Zimbabwe before restrictions were relaxed as the
Government opened up some sectors of the economy.
“Everywhere the problem was the same, there were
restrictions across so I spent most of my time at home. I’m back and I’m in
touch with the people and I’m going to start my office work next week,” he
said.
A few months back, Deputy Minister Modi said while he
bemoaned being held in Australia, it allowed him to spend more time with his
family.
“The upside of all this is that I have spent more time with
my family than I have in a long time. So, this curse is also a blessing if you
look at it from another angle. But I want to come home and work for our people
and help our Government fix the problems bedevilling the country,” said Deputy
Minister Modi. Chronicle
