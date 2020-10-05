DEP MINISTER BACK FROM AUSTRALIA AFTER SIX MONTHS

INDUSTRY and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi who was held in Australia for six months as a result of Covid-19 travel restrictions, is back in the country.

Deputy Minister Modi returned to the country on September 25 and is expected to resume his official duties next week.

The National Assembly representative for Bulawayo South Constituency, travelled to Australia in March on personal business before Australia imposed a lockdown restricting movement of people.

In the same month, Zimbabwe also imposed national lockdown as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy Minister Modi said it was frustrating being stuck in a foreign land especially during the Covid-19 era. “I feel very great to be back because I ended up spending almost six months yet the plan was to spend just 10 days. I was unfortunate because soon after my arrival, they closed the borders so I couldn’t return.

After a long struggle, six months to be precise, I managed to come back home. I had to travel via four different countries just to be back home but I’m happy to be safe at home,” said Deputy Minister Modi.

“I really missed helping people when I wasn’t around. I told myself this is the time when people really need me but I couldn’t be there for them.”

He said his Covid-19 experience in Australia is similar to what was happening in Zimbabwe before restrictions were relaxed as the Government opened up some sectors of the economy.

“Everywhere the problem was the same, there were restrictions across so I spent most of my time at home. I’m back and I’m in touch with the people and I’m going to start my office work next week,” he said.

A few months back, Deputy Minister Modi said while he bemoaned being held in Australia, it allowed him to spend more time with his family.

“The upside of all this is that I have spent more time with my family than I have in a long time. So, this curse is also a blessing if you look at it from another angle. But I want to come home and work for our people and help our Government fix the problems bedevilling the country,” said Deputy Minister Modi. Chronicle