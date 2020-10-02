DECEMBER SCHOOL HOLIDAYS CUT TO TWO WEEKS

The December school holidays have been cut to two weeks, with schools breaking up on Friday December 18 and reopening for the first term on Monday January 4 next year.
Announcing the dates yesterday, Minister of Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said that schools were
implementing remedial solutions to ensure all pupils could catch-up after the
six months break needed to fight Covid-19.
“Presently, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education
is seized with finalising catch-up learning strategies for learners so that
they make up the time lost during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“Bearing in mind that our children have not been in class for
6 months, those who are writing national examinations are receiving accelerated
catch-up learning to prepare for their exams.
“Measures are under way for Phase 2 and 3 learners to also
hit the ground running, through remedial support programmes,” she said.
Minister Mutsvangwa said, the accelerated catch-up learning
and remedial support programmes are part of immediate, short-term, medium-term
and long-term measures to counter the obvious and hidden impact of the Covid-19
lockdown on our learners.
Meanwhile, in a ministerial statement in the National
Assembly yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Ambassador Cain
Mathema implored teachers on an industrial action to be realistic in their
claim of incapacitation.
“We understand some teachers have cited incapacitation, but
a teacher cannot have received his or her salary and be unable to report to
work even on the first day. Where will be the rationale for Government to
continue paying an employee who is giving no service at all?
“I would like to urge teachers to reflect and ensure that
we find each other,” said Minister Mathema. Herald
