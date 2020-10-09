DAD JAILED FOR KILLING TEEN DAUGHTER WHO SNEAKED OUT THE NIGHT

A man from Mberengwa has been jailed for eight years after he was convicted of whipping his 15-year-old daughter to death for sneaking out of the house at night.
Sibehlule Madhibha (43) of Mawire Village, Chief Bankwe in
Mberengwa, was found guilty of the murder of her daughter Bekezela Dube in
2015.
He was convicted by High Court Judge Justice Thompson
Mabhikwa who is sitting at Gweru Circuit High Court. Mabhikwa however suspended
two years on condition of good behavior.
The court heard that on March 2, 2015 at around 8pm the
convict discovered that the deceased had sneaked out of her bedroom.
He searched for her in the company of his son Siphosenkosi
Dube. The two then met the deceased while she was coming from the business
centre and they took her home.
The now deceased was questioned as to why she had sneaked
out but failed to give a satisfactory answer. Madhibha assaulted her with an
electric power cable all over the body several times.
She collapsed and fell unconscious. Madhibha then alerted a
neighbour who rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died upon admission.
Masvingo Mirror
