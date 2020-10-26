COMMITTEE TO PROBE PARI FAKE DOC

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals has set up a committee to investigate how a bogus doctor ,Admire Chisi, was allowed to enter the premises and illegally attend to patients for seven months undetected.
Initial indications are that during industrial action by
doctors and nurses, a fair number of new staff were assigned to the casualty
unit and accepted Chisi as a genuine volunteer. Only when regular staff
returned to work did questions arise.
Chisi of Ruwa was on Tuesday last week discovered, arrested
and has since appeared in court charged with impersonating a public official.
He attended to patients and wrote medical affidavits and
prescriptions until a senior doctor discovered him.
In an interview, Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals public
relations officer Mr Linos Dhire said the hospital had introduced a raft of
measures aimed at tightening security and preventing future fraud.
“We have since set up a committee to investigate fully the
circumstances around this occurrence and provide recommendations on how to
strengthen the systems which are already in place. The suspect took advantage
of the industrial action by both doctors and nurses. Those new to the system
and unfamiliar with staff, were deployed to the Accident and Emergency
Department. They were easily duped and accepted him as a genuine volunteer.”
Meanwhile, Chisi was yesterday denied bail when he appeared
before Harare magistrate Mrs Judith Taruvinga.
Mrs Taruvinga said Chisi was likely to abscond due to the
gravity of the offence he committed. She said the accused was also likely to
face the wrath of the general public who are angry about his alleged offence.
“The State had managed to put compelling reasons before the
court on why bail is being opposed and therefore, the application is hereby
dismissed,” she said.
She deferred the matter to November 9. Herald
