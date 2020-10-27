CHUBBY MEN LAST LONGER IN BED : STUDY

MORE women have come out to confess that they prefer men with pot bellies and a bizarre reason has always been that men with bigger bellies are perceived to have money. But a study has revealed that it goes far beyond that. Fascinating research has shown that men with larger bellies last longer in bed compared to guys with a six-pack.

Researchers at Erciyes University in Turkey found a link between being overweight and stamina in the sheets.

The research says that men with pot bellies are more likely to have higher levels of the female sex hormone oestradiol, which delays their orgasm.

For the study, researchers analysed 200 men and compared their body mass index (BMI) with their sexual performance.

They found that overweight men with bigger bellies and a higher BMI lasted 7.3 minutes on average in bed.

As for fit men, the act lasted two minutes on average, with a significant number suffering from premature ejaculation, the Huffington Post reported.

“As the BMI increased, the number of patients decreased in the premature ejaculation group,” researchers concluded. Daily Sun