CHINOTIMBA'S WIFE SPEAKS

Buhera South Member of Parliament Joseph Chinotimba’s second wife is demanding a divorce token after she moved out of her matrimonial house on Tuesday.
Locardia Dzitiro wants MP Chinotimba to take her back to
her parents according to the Shona custom. “There is nothing like divorcing a
wife at a police station,” said Dzitiro.
“If he no longer loves me he must give me a token of
divorce and leave me in the hands of my parents. He never caught me naked or
having sex with that man the way he wants his relatives to believe.”
“They interrogated me with the assistance of his sisters
who never attended the funeral of our child only to appear at the police
station to force me out of the house,” said Dzitiro.
Dzitiro said she
hasn’t had a chance to get her belongings. “They want to remove my property in
my absence as if they caught me at a lodge,” said Dzitiro.
“We were in the company of two other men and the car was
parked by the roadside but his sisters are spreading falsehoods.
“Midziyo yangu haibviswe mumba mangu ndisipo uye
ngavatevedzere tsika dzechivanhu kwete kuita zvinhu muhasha nemufungidziro,”
she said.
Dzitiro was reported to have been caught kissing and caressing a married man identified as Mahachi near VID in Belvedere on Tuesday.
A scuffle ensued and the matter ended at Milton Park Police
Station where they received counselling.
Speaking at the police station on Tuesday after the
scuffle, Dzitiro said Hon Chinotimba was neglecting her needs.
“VaChinotimba lost affection for me long ago and does not
give me the attention I expect as a young woman; apa havabvire nekuda vana
vadiki vavasingazokwanisa.
“I am his second wife with three children and we lost a
child recently. He had taken that child for DNA saying the baby was not his.
“He opened up about accessing the DNA results which he
never showed me; only to tell a police officer. Vanogara vari Buhera saka ini
vanoda kuti ndiite seiwo?”
She also took a swipe at her lover’s wife whom she accused
of not giving her husband enough love.“Kana zviri zva Mai Mahachi handisini
ndinovati vagare vachingoti kumurume ndakaneta ndakaneta.
“VaChinotimba ordered me to pack my belongings and I do not
care. I am leaving him,” said Dzitiro. H Metro
