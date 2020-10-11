CHINAMASA : OPPOSITION WILL NEVER RULE ZIM

ZANU PF acting spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa, yesterday declared that the opposition will never rule Zimbabwe as they are allegedly working to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle.
Speaking to the
media in the capital yesterday, Chinamasa said those who oppose the land reform
programme have no right to rule Zimbabwe.
“Zimbabwe is a liberated country. It did not come through
democracy, there was no vote to say Zimbabwe now wants to become independent.
It was fought for. “Those who oppose its liberation should
never dream of ruling this country, those who oppose the independence of this
country and those who oppose the land redistribution programme should never
dream of ruling this country with their
masters.
“Those who oppose the redistribution of the land… have no
right to rule this country because by opposing it, they became sell-outs. Right
now, they talk about human rights.
During the colonial period, there were no human rights to
talk about. “The colonial masters only started to talk about human rights,
democracy in 1980 when they were handing over power. Right now, they are
talking about freedom of expression.
That is a digression, it’s important, but it’s a
digression. “The important narrative is how Zimbabweans get empowered, until
you do that, you spend the next 200 years exercising freedom of expression
without eating. Those who go to America to ask for sanctions have no rights to rule this country.”
Chinamasa also said the ruling party will continue with
primary elections despite the government banning by-elections. “I don’t see any
double standards myself. When the situation is considered appropriate, the
coronavirus (Covid-19) measures will be
relaxed, and Zanu PF is ready. We will continue with our primary elections as
you know during the primary elections,
there is a lot of rivalry.
“So, we want to give more time for healing between our
respected members who have contested in primary elections. “Zanu PF endorses
the wise decision by the government to suspend by-elections temporarily to ensure that the nation pulls out of
Covid-19.”
T h i s comes as the ruling party’s Harare province is
holding its primary elections this coming weekend and as of yesterday, the situation was calm.
He said the party had completed the vetting of CVs for
District Coordinating Committee (DCC) candidates and the commissariat
department would soon announce the way forward.
Meanwhile, Chinamsa said Local Government minister July
Moyo must use his powers and rescind all
Chitungwiza Town
Council resolutions to contain the rampant corruption that is taking place in
the local authority and, at the same
time set up a commission of inquiry.
“Zanu PF is demanding the suspension of MDC councillors who
are fingered in the alleged abuse of office and corruption to ensure that sanity returns
to the running of Chitungwiza council affairs.
More than half the MDC Chitungwiza councillors are involved
in these corrupt activities, acting in collusion with some council officials.”
He also added that the authorities must arrest land barons
who hide behind the name of Zanu PF while fleecing desperate home-seekers of
their hard-earned cash by selling them land on wetlands, under power pylons and
other sites set aside for other purposes. Daily News
