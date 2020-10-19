CHARAMBA, TOMANA BID ED GOODBYE

President Mnangagwa has met three ambassador-designates at State House in Harare this morning where the trio was bidding farewell to the Head of State.
Ambassadors Charity Charamba who is going to Zambia,
Johannes Tomana deployed to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Nancy
Saungweme who is headed for Malawi — paid a courtesy call on President
Mnangagwa where they were briefed on their roles and duties and what the
President expects from them.
The three said they were going to represent Zimbabwe,
strengthen bilateral relations and also work on attracting foreign direct
investment.
The ambassadors are also expected to advance the engagement
and re-engagement drive in pursuit of the Vision 2030 economic agenda.
