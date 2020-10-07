BRIG GEN DIES OF COVID-19

Brigadier-General Sambulo Ndlovu (Retired) has died. He was 65. Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd), whose Chimurenga name was Stanley Hlayibeni, died yesterday at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals due to a Covid-19-related illness.
Zimbabwe National Army Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai
Absalom Chanyuka Chimonyo confirmed the death.
Brig-Gen Ndlovu (Rtd) is survived by his wife Sarah and six
children, three boys and three girls, Nguquko, Vezubule, Prince Majaha,
Thobekile, Lindiwe and Sithulisiwe.
The ZNA said in a statement that funeral and burial
arrangements will be carried out according to World Health Organisation (WHO)
guidelines on Covid-19. Herald
