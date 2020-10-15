BEES CAUSE HAVOC AT POLICE STATION

Bees are giving cops at Chikato Police Station in Masvingo a torrid time, attacking officers, their children and chickens.
The Mirror visited Chikato Police camp yesterday and was
told that the bees are camped in a chimney at one of the flats and each time
they are irritated they swarm the camp and start attacking whatever they come
across.
Ass Insp Forbes Musora who was not only bitten but lost 17
chickens to the bees referred all questions to the Police Public Relations
department. Police Public Relations in Masvingo is however, no longer answering
questions from the media.
There were several attacks in the last few days and one of
those who was swarmed was a child of Sergeant Muzorewa. The Mirror is told that
the juvenile was rescued by ripping apart his shirt. Masvingo Mirror
0 comments:
Post a comment