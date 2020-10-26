ANTI-SANCTIONS GALA A SUCCESS : GOVT



Zimbabwean artistes united to stage a splendid show during the Anti-Sanctions Virtual Gala on Saturday night.

Bulawayo played host to the Virtual Gala at Rainbow Hotel where more than 30 artistes took turns to perform until the wee hours of yesterday.

Among the artistes were Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Enzo Ishall, Minister Mahendere, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Diamond Música, Allan, Tryson and Douglas Chimbetu, Mechanic Manyeruke, Mzoe7, Hwabaraty, LMG Choir, Poptain/Allana, Franco Dhaka Slomo, Peter Moyo and Mahendere Senior.

The gala was beamed live on ZBCtv and on various Facebook pages. A big bash could not be held because of Covid-19 pandemic crowds restrictions.

Dignitaries that witnessed the event live from the hotel included the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Zanu-PF acting secretary for information and publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa, Zanu-PF acting secretary for youth affairs Cde Tendai Chirau, Zanu-PF Director of Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi and Zanu-PF Youth League National Deputy Secretary Mabutho Moyo.

The atmosphere at the venue was electric and celebratory as the artistes gave their all on stage. It was as if they were performing in front of thousands of people and were communicating directly with their audience.

It was encouraging to learn that the artistes have adapted to the new normal of performing to an audience that does not give them a direct feedback as is the case at a normal live show.

The audience was at home watching the proceedings online perhaps cheering or even dancing along while others could have been applauding the artistes through likes and comments on Facebook live.

Credit also goes to the dignitaries that were at the venue until the wee hours of yesterday. From time to time during the acts, they would jump to the stage to dance to the music. Juntal got them dancing to his track Mutupo.

What was also great was that each artiste had a limited time on stage, something that kept the crowd watching.

The MCs that included Babongile Sikhonjwa, Perfect Hlongwane, Kanyemba Bhonzo, Sithandazile Dube, Blaq Diamond and Cde Phil kept drilling the message about the Anti-Sanctions campaign.

Juntal, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, Madlela Skhobokhobo were their usual best on stage while the likes of Jeys Marabini and Baba Mechanic Manyeruke brought the mature and mellowness to the event with their polished music.





The stage’s electronic backdrop had messages running about Anti-Sanctions. The Anti-Sanctions Gala was a joint venture between Government and the ruling party Zanu-PF following last year’s Sadc declaration of October 25 as Anti-Sanctions Day.

Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions for the past 20 years following the successful land reform exercise at the turn of the millennium. This year’s Anti-Sanctions theme is: “Resilience, Progress and Solidarity under an environment of sanctions.”

Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Anywhere Mutambudzi said the Anti-Sanctions Gala was a huge success adding that he was impressed by the professionalism and acts on stage.

He said Bulawayo province proved beyond doubt that it could hold national events and service providers in the city had the capacity. Chronicle