ANTI-SANCTIONS GALA A SUCCESS : GOVT

Zimbabwean artistes united to stage a splendid show during the Anti-Sanctions Virtual Gala on Saturday night.
Bulawayo played host to the Virtual Gala at Rainbow Hotel
where more than 30 artistes took turns to perform until the wee hours of
yesterday.
Among the artistes were Jeys Marabini, Sandra Ndebele,
Iyasa, Enzo Ishall, Minister Mahendere, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Diamond Música,
Allan, Tryson and Douglas Chimbetu, Mechanic Manyeruke, Mzoe7, Hwabaraty, LMG
Choir, Poptain/Allana, Franco Dhaka Slomo, Peter Moyo and Mahendere Senior.
The gala was beamed live on ZBCtv and on various Facebook
pages. A big bash could not be held because of Covid-19 pandemic crowds
restrictions.
Dignitaries that witnessed the event live from the hotel
included the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
Monica Mutsvangwa, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith
Ncube, Zanu-PF acting secretary for information and publicity Cde Patrick
Chinamasa, Zanu-PF acting secretary for youth affairs Cde Tendai Chirau,
Zanu-PF Director of Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi and Zanu-PF
Youth League National Deputy Secretary Mabutho Moyo.
The atmosphere at the venue was electric and celebratory as
the artistes gave their all on stage. It was as if they were performing in
front of thousands of people and were communicating directly with their
audience.
It was encouraging to learn that the artistes have adapted
to the new normal of performing to an audience that does not give them a direct
feedback as is the case at a normal live show.
The audience was at home watching the proceedings online
perhaps cheering or even dancing along while others could have been applauding
the artistes through likes and comments on Facebook live.
Credit also goes to the dignitaries that were at the venue
until the wee hours of yesterday. From time to time during the acts, they would
jump to the stage to dance to the music. Juntal got them dancing to his track
Mutupo.
What was also great was that each artiste had a limited
time on stage, something that kept the crowd watching.
The MCs that included Babongile Sikhonjwa, Perfect
Hlongwane, Kanyemba Bhonzo, Sithandazile Dube, Blaq Diamond and Cde Phil kept
drilling the message about the Anti-Sanctions campaign.
Juntal, Sandra Ndebele, Mzoe 7, Madlela Skhobokhobo were their usual best on stage while the likes of Jeys Marabini and Baba Mechanic Manyeruke brought the mature and mellowness to the event with their polished music.
The stage’s electronic backdrop had messages running about
Anti-Sanctions. The Anti-Sanctions Gala was a joint venture between Government
and the ruling party Zanu-PF following last year’s Sadc declaration of October
25 as Anti-Sanctions Day.
Zimbabwe has been under illegal sanctions for the past 20
years following the successful land reform exercise at the turn of the
millennium. This year’s Anti-Sanctions theme is: “Resilience, Progress and
Solidarity under an environment of sanctions.”
Director of Media Services in the Ministry of Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Anywhere Mutambudzi said the Anti-Sanctions
Gala was a huge success adding that he was impressed by the professionalism and
acts on stage.
He said Bulawayo province proved beyond doubt that it could
hold national events and service providers in the city had the capacity.
Chronicle
