ANOTHER ZUPCO BUS CRASHES : 14 INJURED

At least 21 passengers were injured on Saturday after a Changu Bus Service coach contracted to the Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (ZUPCO) overturned along Lytton Road in Harare when the driver failed to negotiate a curve.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the accident yesterday.
“The driver of the Changu bus contracted to Zupco had 21
passengers on board,” he said. “On approaching a curve near Rugare traffic
lights along Lytton Road, the driver lost control of the bus and it veered off
the road before overturning once.
“Police were called in. The injured were taken to Sally
Mugabe Hospital for treatment.” Asst Comm Nyathi said the bus was taken to the
Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for inspection.
He said it was not clear what caused the driver to lose
control, but police were conducting investigations into the matter.
The weekend accident comes after concerns over the
condition of some of the buses contracted to Zupco.
Recently, a bus contracted to Zupco veered off the road and
rammed into several private vehicles and injured some pedestrians near
Mupedzanhamo flea market in Harare.
Another bus contracted to Zupco, earlier this month veered
off the road in Harare and narrowly missed a pedestrian who was standing on the
pavement.
Early this year, 27 people were injured when a bus
contracted to Zupco bound for Harare veered off the road and overturned near
Beatrice, in Mashonaland East province. Herald
