ACTING HRE COUNCIL BOSS ARRESTED A FEW MONTHS INTO POST

Another MDC-led Harare City Council’s (HCC) top official, acting housing director of services, Fani Machipisa has been arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on alleged land scams, a few months into the position.
Machipisa replaced suspended substantive housing director
Addmore Nhekairo in June who is also facing allegations involving land scams.
Head of SACU Mr Tabani Mpofu this afternoon confirmed
arresting the Harare official. “Yes, we have arrested Machipisa and more
details will be availed later,” he said.
The arrest comes as Government has been unearthing massive
land scams under which MDC-Alliance-led councils are allegedly fundraising for
their party through illegal sale of State land.
Since June, among top officials arrested at HCC are the
town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango, Nhekairo, human capital director and
former housing director Matthew Marara and former city mayor Hebert Gomba.
The other arrested officials include five councillors that
all sat in the Housing Committee, among other several middle and junior
employees. Herald
