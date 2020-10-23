40% OF HOOKERS IN ZIM HIV POSITIVE

ABOUT 40 percent of sex workers in Zimbabwe are HIV-positive and have been subjected to some forms of stigma and discrimination which affects their health seeking behaviour.
According to Avert — an HIV and Aids data organisation —
there are around 44 500 female sex workers in Zimbabwe.
Sex workers are part of key populations defined as groups
who, due to specific higher-risk behaviour, are at increased risk of
contracting or spreading HIV.
Key populations include young women, men who have sex with
men, prisoners and people who inject drugs.
“About 96 percent of sex workers reported using a condom
with their most recent client. Around 93 percent of HIV-positive sex workers
were aware of their status of whom 72 percent are on treatment.”
Avert added that sex workers’ vulnerability to HIV is
exacerbated by police intimidation, harassment and arrest.
“This creates fear that stops sex workers from accessing
health services. The Centre for Sexual Health, HIV and Aids Research (CeSHHAR)
found that 20 percent of female sex workers in Zimbabwe had experienced
violence from the police in one way or the other.
“Sex workers, and the organisations representing them, have
minimal involvement in the Zimbabwean response to HIV. This marginalises them
and prevents them from accessing services. Better inclusion of sex worker-led
groups in HIV prevention initiatives would help improve the health of sex
workers and the population as a whole.”
The organisation said stigma against people living with HIV
and key populations could reverse gains that have been made in containing the
disease.
“Stigma and discrimination towards people living with HIV
in Zimbabwe remains rife with one study finding that 65 percent of people
living with HIV had experienced some form of discrimination due to their HIV
status. The effects of stigma are far reaching as a majority of sex workers
questioned said they avoid healthcare due to stigma and discrimination.” Herald
