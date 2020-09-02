ZIYAMBI FILES FOR DIVORCE





JUSTICE, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has filed for divorce saying the relationship with his wife has irretrievably broken down with no prospects of restoration.





Minister Ziyambi has for the past seven years, been estranged from his wife Florence Ziyambi, nee Mhizha, a lawyer and former deputy Prosecutor-General.

In his claim filed at the High Court, Minister Ziyambi is asking for a decree of divorce saying the couple have not lived together as husband and wife since sometime in 2014.





He argues that the marriage is just a shell as they have not shared conjugal rights since then. The couple has two adult children.





“Since then, the parties have developed diverging interests and have become incompatible and have lost all love and affection for each other,” said Minister Ziyambi in his papers.





During the subsistence of their marriage, the couple acquired movable property and the Minister strongly feels it is just and equitable that upon divorce, each party retains the movable property in his or her possession.





The immovable property which the plaintiff wants distributed includes houses in Westlea and St Martins suburbs in Harare both registered in Minister Ziyambi’s name and a house in Bluffhill, Harare, registered in his estranged wife’s name.





The Minister also prays for the Westlea house to be awarded to one of their daughters, Chido Maureen Ziyambi, while the couple retains ownership of the immovable properties registered in their respective names.





“It is just and equitable that plaintiff (Minister) continues to cater for Chido Maureen Ziyambi’s welfare and educational needs until she graduates or becomes self-sufficient whichever occurs first,” said Minister Ziyambi.



