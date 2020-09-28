ZIM TO BUY MEDICINES DIRECT FROM INDIA

India has proposed a facility that will enable Zimbabwe to buy essential drugs and medicines direct from it saving the country millions of dollars by circumventing middlemen while five ambulances will be delivered before the end of October , a diplomat has said.
Handing over a consignment of medical products worth
USD$300 000 to National Pharmaceutical Company in Harare yesterday, Indian
Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Masakui Rangsung said this will result in the country
buying medicines directly from India at wholesale price.
“I understand that only 20 percent of drugs are locally
manufacture and the remaining 80 percent is imported. Sixty percent of the
imported drugs comes from India therefore, this move will ensure a steady
supply of pharmaceutical products,” he said.
Ambassador Masakui said India was committed to helping
Zimbabwe fight the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I would like to reiterate that, even as India struggles
under this situation, our Prime Minister firmly believes and is committed to
supporting our friendly countries as this fight calls for global cooperation.”
The consignment handed over yesterday had 134 items of
medical products and the fifth tranche of medicines will soon be shipped with a
cold chain facility.
“I would also like to update on the progress of 10
ambulances for donation to Zimbabwe. They are in the process of
assembling…Hopefully by end of October at least five units should be ready for
handover.
Speaking at the same event, Health and Childcare Deputy
Minister Dr Chamunorwa Mangwiro, thanked India for the donation welcomed the
proposal saying government will consider the idea which would also strengthen
bilateral relations between the two countries.
“If we are able to buy medicines directly from India, we
will avoid third parties that inflate drug prices and make them unaffordable to
the ordinary people. Buying directly will also save the country millions of
dollars,” he said.
India also donated 1 000 tonnes of rice which will arrive
in Harare soon. Herald
