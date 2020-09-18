ZACC DESCENDS ON CORRUPT BYO COUNCIL

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has descended on Bulawayo City Council (BCC) to investigate alleged corruption in the municipality.

A team of ZACC investigators are said to have arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday where they met various organisations who had raised a red flag over suspected graft at the local authority.

The investigators also met Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) leadership and other civil society organisations, which have been voicing concern over alleged unprocedural parceling of land in the local authority.

Sources said the ZACC investigators are expected to interview town clerk Mr Christopher Dube’s contract renewal and a plot offered to mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni today.

BPRA last week wrote to council’s land committee querying the town clerk’s contract renewal and a plot allocated to Cllr Mguni in Rangemore.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure said although a team of investigators had been deployed, he cannot comment on the assignment.

“I can confirm that we are investigating Bulawayo City Council (BCC) among other local authorities. I can’t say more but matters are under investigation. I can’t say what exactly is being investigated because we don’t want to jeopardise any investigation. But our team is on the ground as we speak,” said Comm Makamure.

Mr Dube said ZACC officials notified council of the investigation they were conducting.

“Yes, they had an entrance meeting with me yesterday (Wednesday) and they are going ahead with their mission. We also have communication from the Ministry (of Local Government and Public Works) notifying the council of the same,” said Mr Dube.

Cllr Mguni said council has been notified about ZACC officials who will be investigating alleged corruption in BCC.

He said he could not comment further on investigations since he has not met the investigating team. BPRA coordinator Mr Emmanuel Ndlovu confirmed meeting ZACC investigators.

“We met with ZACC investigators yesterday and supplied them with information that they required regarding the mayor’s land and the town clerk’s proposed conditions of service. Remember we wrote letters regarding the two matters and copied ZACC. Their visit looks into issues that we raised,” he said.

Concerns have been raised over alleged corruption in local authorities. Last week, police arrested Harare town clerk Engineer Josiah Chisango for alleged fraud, bribery and abuse of office. He was granted $50 000 bail and told not to interfere with investigations.

On Friday, Nkayi Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Zimbabwe Ndlovu was suspended without any benefits and salary pending finalisation of abuse of office charges.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Midlands Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting on Saturday, President Mnangagwa bemoaned rampant corruption in most urban local authorities, which he said Government will weed out.- Chronicle