WOMAN SPURNS LOVER'S TOTEM, AXED ON THE HEAD

A 30-YEAR-OLD Uzumba woman is battling for life at a local hospital after she was axed several times on the head by her ex-boyfriend after she refused to be identified by his totem.

Tawanda Magora (35) of Dzemwa village, under Chief Nyajina is on the run after he allegedly axed his ex-girlfriend Tendai Kadungure after finding her in the company of a male friend.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident, adding that police had since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

“The police are looking for this suspect who is facing attempted murder charges. Anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect should report to the nearest police station,” he said.

According to police, on September 22, at around 11am, Kadungure was on her way to a mining site in the company of Same Katiyo (35) when they met the suspect who was in possession of an axe.

It is reported that Magora greeted his ex-girlfriend by his totem. This did not go down well with the complainant who refused to be identified by his totem. The suspect was reportedly infuriated by the response and struck his ex-girlfriend once on the head with an axe.

It is reported that Magora struck the complainant several times on the head until she became unconscious and he fled from the scene.

Katiyo alerted police at Mutawatawa who attended the scene and ferried Kadungure to Mutawatawa Hospital where her condition was said to be critical. Newsday