WIFE EXCHANGES BLOWS WITH SMALL HOUSE : MOB BEATS UP HUBBY

A man from Victoria Ranch in Masvingo was assaulted by members of the public on Wednesday evening after he attempted to embarrass his wife by driving off with a girlfriend following a clash between the two women.

This followed a vicious fight between the two rival suitors Silence Maheya (31) and Lisa Manhenhe. Maheya had to surrender her baby to a bystander as she got into the ring and exchanged blows with her husband’s alleged girlfriend.

The Mirror witnessed the incident. Tariro Zivanimoyo (34) was caught by Maheya parked in his yellow Toyota Fun Cargo near a secluded place at Runyararo West Shopping Centre with Manhenhe.

Zivanimoyo assaulted his wife for disturbing him and his girlfriend, bundled her out of his car and attempted to drive off with the girlfriend. This angered a mob that had gathered at the scene and they blocked his car and attacked Zivanimoyo and the girlfriend.

The girlfriend ran away while Zivanimoyo was forced to go home with his wife and a friend driving his car. Zivanimoyo bolted out of the car a few metres from his place and ran away. It is suspected that he went back to his girlfriend.

Maheya refused to comment on the matter. Zivanimoyo and Manhenhe have allegedly been having an affair for five years. Efforts to get a comment from Manhenhe were futile as her mobile went unanswered. Sources however, said she operates a canteen at Mucheke bus terminus.