WIFE BEATS UP HUBBY OVER BOYFRIEND

A woman from Umzingwane District under Chief Sigola’s area and who is also a builder by profession has reversed a common perception that only men beat up women in relationships after she allegedly rained blows on her husband as punishment for stopping her from meeting her boyfriend.

This problem of female-on-male domestic violence which is often trivialised in society was heard at the Esigodini Magistrates’ Court where the victim, Hloniphani Msipa, narrated his ordeal before resident magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda.

Msipa, who was seeking a restraining order against his wife Tafadzwa Moyo, was brave enough to tell the court that he was living a hellish life at the hands of his violent better half.

He stated that in a fit of anger, his wife brutally assaulted him after he stopped her from visiting her boyfriend.

As if the beating was not enough, Msipa said a daring Moyo went on to destroy their matrimonial property before she burnt down their bedroom hut.

“I declare that my wife Tafadzwa Moyo is destroying our matrimonial property and she recently burnt down our homestead. I need the court to strongly warn her against her conduct. She has since gone back to her parents’ homestead and I have done the same due to the fact that we both no longer have a place to call home,” complained Msipa.

He said he once sought help from the police to no avail.

“I engaged the police over the issue about my wife who is not taking any action to account for the damage she caused. Instead of apologising she is now prohibiting me from visiting our homestead because I am willing to do the repairs. I can’t imagine that I am now homeless yet I used to own my own homestead.

“I am living in fear and my efforts to check out on the livestock which we left behind is being hindered by my wife as she is threatening me with unspecified action through a string of text messages. All I want now is a protection order against her so that I live in peace,” begged Msipa.

In response Moyo didn’t refute her husband’s accusations leading the magistrate to grant an order stopping her from beating or threatening her husband as well as not to prevent him from going to their homestead. B Metro