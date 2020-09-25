WIFE BEATS UP HUBBY OVER BOYFRIEND

A woman from Umzingwane District under Chief Sigola’s area and who is also a builder by profession has reversed a common perception that only men beat up women in relationships after she allegedly rained blows on her husband as punishment for stopping her from meeting her boyfriend.
This problem of female-on-male domestic violence which is
often trivialised in society was heard at the Esigodini Magistrates’ Court
where the victim, Hloniphani Msipa, narrated his ordeal before resident
magistrate Nomagugu Sibanda.
Msipa, who was seeking a restraining order against his wife
Tafadzwa Moyo, was brave enough to tell the court that he was living a hellish
life at the hands of his violent better half.
He stated that in a fit of anger, his wife brutally
assaulted him after he stopped her from visiting her boyfriend.
As if the beating was not enough, Msipa said a daring Moyo
went on to destroy their matrimonial property before she burnt down their
bedroom hut.
“I declare that my wife Tafadzwa Moyo is destroying our
matrimonial property and she recently burnt down our homestead. I need the
court to strongly warn her against her conduct. She has since gone back to her
parents’ homestead and I have done the same due to the fact that we both no
longer have a place to call home,” complained Msipa.
He said he once sought help from the police to no avail.
“I engaged the police over the issue about my wife who is
not taking any action to account for the damage she caused. Instead of
apologising she is now prohibiting me from visiting our homestead because I am
willing to do the repairs. I can’t imagine that I am now homeless yet I used to
own my own homestead.
“I am living in fear and my efforts to check out on the
livestock which we left behind is being hindered by my wife as she is
threatening me with unspecified action through a string of text messages. All I
want now is a protection order against her so that I live in peace,” begged
Msipa.
In response Moyo didn’t refute her husband’s accusations
leading the magistrate to grant an order stopping her from beating or threatening
her husband as well as not to prevent him from going to their homestead. B
