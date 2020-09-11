skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 11 September 2020
WE WILL NOT BE DIVIDED : SB MOYO MEETS US ENVOY
Friday, September 11, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GONO : WE ARE IN A CRISIS
Gono says to deny that Zim is in crisis is intellectual dishonesty of the highest order. pic.twitter.com/kMm3y4cPCq — Mutumwa (@mmawer...
SOLDIER MURDER : COPS SPEAK
A service officer of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) was shot and killed while another sustained life-threatening injuries after an unkno...
CHIVHU WITNESSES : WHAT REALLY HAPPENED
Fresh details on circumstances surrounding the weekend shooting incident that claimed the life of a soldier in Chivhu, about 140km south o...
HOW THE GUNMEN WERE SHOT DEAD
where they were hiding TWO men who stormed Chivhu Police Post on Saturday and shot two soldiers, one fatally, were yesterday killed in a...
WE MEET CHAMISA AND OTHERS OR NO PPE : SA GOVT LEANS ON ZANU PF
By Peter Fabricius THE Zimbabwe government wants South Africa’s help with personal protective equipment (PPE) and othr equipment to figh...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment