WE HAVE THE WOW FACTOR, SAYS MUTSVANGWA

ZANU PF is the only party that can take Zimbabwe in the right direction and the revolutionary party will continue to welcome defectors who repent and commit to return to its structures — Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said.

Speaking at the Provincial Coordinating Committee extraordinary meeting in Mutare yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa, who is also ZANU PF Secretary for Administration (Women Affairs) said the revolutionary party will continue to have the wow factor.

She said ZANU PF leaders have a huge role to play in mobilising the people.

“We have to embrace even those people who had defected and bring them back to the party. Of course, they will not just come back and get a leadership position but we have to scrutinise their intentions for coming back to see if they have accepted that ZANU PF is the only party that can lead Zimbabwe forward,” she said.

During the meeting, ZANU PF Manicaland province yesterday received 510 applications from candidates wishing to take positions in the District Coordinating Committees.

Makoni district received the highest number of applications at 130 while Mutare received 70, Mutasa (63) Chimanimani (60), Nyanga (59), Chipinge (57), Buhera (43) and Zimunya/Marange received 28.

Guest speaker and ZANU PF Politburo member Cde Richard Ndlovu urged all candidates to conduct themselves in a manner that befits the revolutionary party.

“I will not be happy if tomorrow I am followed by candidates who are disgruntled at the way this was done. We want this process to be as free and democratic as possible so that we win the next election,” he said.

Cde Ndlovu expressed hope that Mutare district had selected candidates who would help the party to take all council seats from the opposition party.

“Out of the 19 councillors in Mutare we do not have even one so may we please make sure we take Mutare back. We will all become political commissars in order to win Mutare back,” he said.

Secretary for Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Cde Douglas Mahiya said war veterans were keen on producing cadres that were politically conscious.

“We want to put in place a structure that will churn out the intended product for 2023. War veterans will mould party cadres who have values, who do not look for material things but those whose minds have been programmed according to ZANU PF values and will vote based on political consciousness,” he said. Sunday Mail