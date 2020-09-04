WE ARE COMPLYING WITH THE CONSTITUTION ON LAND, SAYS ED





President Mnangagwa has said the land reform exercise is irreversible with current initiatives pronounced by Government aimed at complying with Constitutional provisions.





The President said this in his opening remarks during the fourth Political Actors’ Dialogue principals’ executive plenary meeting at State House in Harare today.





Following last week’s conclusion of the Global Compensation Deed between former white commercial farmers and Government some sections of the media and opposition groups have wrongly claimed that the agreement was a reversal of the historic land reform programme.





“Let me restate that the Land Reform Programme is irreversible,” he said.





“To this end there is no vacillation. The current processes with regards to land issues entail the implementation of provisions of our national Constitution, in particular, section 295 as it relates to black indigenous Zimbabwean.



