WANTED SAM CHABALALA FLEES TO ZIMBABWE





Sam 'Mshengu' Chabalala is believed to have fled South Africa back to Zimbabwe in an attempt to avoid numerous charges.





The multimillionaire is facing a long list of charges including corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry, remaining within SA and providing fake information to be granted entry in the first place.





The Sam Holdings boss disappeared in March after failing to appear in court for one of the cases against him.





Now, Sowetan reports that Chabalala's empire is being auctioned off to the highest bidder this week with Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi confirming to the publication that Mshengu's real identity will also be 'flagged by Interpol'





Mulaudzi said that Chabalala's true identity, once confirmed, will be circulated throughout Zimbabwe and beyond as authorities continue their manhunt.





In addition to Scania trucks branded Sam Holdings and two bakkies, properties in Bethal, Mpumalanga will also be auctioned off. The publication revealed that Chabalala had owed over R60 000 in rates and taxes on the properties.





In addition to the auction, Sam Holdings is in the process of deregistration from the register of companies.





The company is believed to have ceased operations in April despite Lerato Legodi, Chabalala's wife, promising that this will be temporary.



