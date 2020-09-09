VENDOR DEMANDS $10 000 FOR UPKEEP





A Harare vendor is demanding $10 000 a month for the upkeep of her two minor children, claiming her husband, who sells clothes and owns a commuter omnibus, earns $20 000 a month.





Magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti told Previous Denga to be realistic and to provide proof of her ex-husband’s earnings.





Liberty Mudyiwa did not turn up for the hearing in the civil court, although he was summoned and had acknowledged receipt of the summons.





“I want $10 000 for two children aged five and one,” said Denga.





“Mudyiwa is self-employed and is into selling clothes from his place and from his car boot, getting close to $20 000 per month. He also has a commuter omnibus. I am a vendor selling freezits, getting $300 every month. Mudyiwa has no other children and he is not married so he has the capacity to pay the money.”





Mrs Miti told Denga not to take advantage of Mudyiwa’s absence to claim a lot of money.





“It is the court’s view that the applicant’s demand of $10 000 is not reasonable,” she said.





“It is clear that the respondent is also a vendor selling clothes and realising $20 000 is not true since the applicant, as a vendor, is getting $300. However, the respondent is not around and it would be fair to bring the respondent’s proof of earnings before the court makes its judgment.”



