TWO SIBLINGS KILLED AS BOMB EXPLODES

Asst Comm Nyathi said the bodies of the two were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for a post-mortem, while police and the Zimbabwe National Army engineers have been dispatched to the area to conduct further investigations. “We also do not want to speculate on what it was and we want to wait for investigations to be completed because this is a sad incident. We want to find out what really happened. So far indications are that there was nothing sinister in terms of objects that were found at the homestead, but after full scale investigations we will be able to pinpoint what exactly happened,” he said.