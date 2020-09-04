THREE BROTHERS STEAL CORPSE





THREE Mutambara brothers allegedly teamed up to brutally murder their uncle before stealing his corpse from the hospital and dumping it at his homestead, while five Rusape men stoned a 94-year-old granny to death.





Police confirmed both incidents and said a manhunt had been launched for the three Munjoma brothers — Nehumani, Dhabi and Hazel.





On the other hand, the Rusape gang was last week arraigned before the courts on murder charges.





Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa said the Munjoma brothers are members of the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church.





They allegedly murdered their uncle, Mr Tella Munjoma, on Monday morning in Maunzani Village under Chief Mutambara.





Before committing the heinous crime, the trio claimed to have received prophecies accusing Mr Munjoma of causing the family’s misfortunes.





The three brothers reportedly attacked Mr Munjoma with rods all over the body until he became unconscious.





Upon realising the gravity of their actions, the trio rushed their uncle to Mutambara Mission Hospital.





“Mr Munjoma was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. After learning that they had murdered their uncle, the three stole the corpse as the hospital staff was preparing to take the body to the mortuary.





“They sneaked out of the hospital with the corpse.





“They dumped the body in a motor vehicle at Mr Munjoma’s homestead, where it was found hours later by their younger brother, Shiba Munjoma. The Munjoma brothers disappeared from the scene and are on the run.





“The matter was reported to Cashel Police Station and the body was conveyed back to Mutambara Mission Hospital for post-mortem,” said Inspector Kakohwa.





Meanwhile, the five Rusape men allegedly attacked a 94-year-old woman with a syjambok, before stoning her to death.





Brian Makamba, Emmerson Nyamagodo, Edmore Murinda, Gibson Murinda and Ephraim Tundumarano have since appeared in court for allegedly murdering Mrs Tayisekwa Zimbudzi of Village 13, Chinyika West, Headlands.





The late Mrs Zimbudzi was a traditional healer. The five men were not asked to plead when they recently appeared before Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika.





They were remanded in custody to next week on Monday. Mr Marlon Makamba appeared for the State, while Mr Leonard Chigadza of Chigadza and Associates represented the five.





Mr Makamba said the five were Mrs Zimbudzi’s neighbours. Things got ugly after her grandsons allegedly stole honey from the gang’s beehive.





“The five allegedly effected a citizen’s arrest on Mrs Zimbudzi’s grandchildren – Munashe, Takunda and Guidance Muchakwaya — for allegedly stealing honey from Brian Makamba’s beehive. Mrs Zimbudzi’s grandchildren were kept at Makamba’s homestead,” said the State prosecutor.





This did not go down well with the elderly woman. She therefore teamed up with her other grandson, Mr Tongai Mashamba, and went to Makamba’s homestead to rescue them.





While deliberating over the issue, Tundumarano allegedly struck Mrs Zimbudzi with a rod on the back.





“Mrs Zimbudzi returned to her homestead but the accused persons followed her and threw stones randomly. In the process, the elderly woman was hit on the chest.



