THIEF THRASHED UNTIL HE SOILS HIMSELF





A MAN from Pumula South suburb who was caught stealing will regret his bad habit after he was thrashed until he soiled himself at a house in Makokoba.





Joel Dube, a source said, furtively entered a house in Makokoba suburb where he regularly plays pool and gained entry through a window and took pool sticks.





But the owner Admski Mbewe spotted him making off with the stolen items. He fled but Mbewe caught up with him and soon after residents joined in.





“They took turns to hit him all over the body. He bled profusely from the mouth,” said a source close to investigations.





While the he was lying on the ground, the source said, they noticed that he had already soiled himself and the marauding crowd was stopped from battering him.





A report was made at Mzilikazi Police Station leading to his arrest. Joel was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital where he was treated and discharged.





He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Shepherd Munjanja facing a charge of unlawful entry and theft. He pleaded guilty and was remanded out of custody to Monday next week for sentencing.