SUSPECT BITES COP

THERE was drama at court on Monday after a suspect ‘bit’ a police officer resisting being taken into the courtroom.

The unidentified man became uncontrollable when he got to the gate threatening the police that if they forced him to get into the building he would go after them once he was granted bail.

“I will never get into the court building. I am going to bite you. I have identified all of you and I know where to get you once I am released,” he said.

The police officers managed to wrestle with him and took him into the court building where he appeared in court.