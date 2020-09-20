SPEEDING TRUCK KILLS TWO MINORS

TWO minors where hit and killed by a speeding bulk water delivery vehicle driver in Borrowdale recently.

The two children aged 14 and 13 were reportedly cycling at an intersection of Crowhill Road and Firstly Drive carrying each other on the bicycle when they were hit by the truck.

The 14-year-old boy died on the spot, while the 13-year-old died upon admission at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident and encouraged road users to be extremely cautious driving in residential areas.

“We are saddened by an accident that took the lives of two children, one aged 14 and the other 13,” he said. “The accident took place on the intersection of Crowhill Road and Firstly Drive in Borrowdale.

“It is said that a bulk water supplier truck was speeding along Crowhill and wanted to turn into Firstly Drive and hit a bicycle that was being ridden by the boys. The 14-year-old boy died on the spot while the other died a Parirenyatwa Hospital upon admission.

“It is very saddening and we would like to urge drivers to be cautious looking out on all sides of the road and knowing that the roads are also used by cyclists and pedestrians.”

The residents are lobbying for the trucks to be banned in their community.

“The trucks are known for speeding as they compete to be first in queue to get water,” said a concerned resident. “Surely, we need to stop bulk water selling in residential areas.”

Another resident said they were worried about issues of water being sold in residential areas.

“We are aware of the Water Act that does not allow water to be sold in residential areas. We feel something should be done and this is our plea,” he said.

“We have engaged the responsible authorities in this regard. We hope the authorities will be able to assist.’ Herald