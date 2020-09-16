SEXUALLY ABUSED FEMALE REFEREE MUGGED





ONE of the complainants in the sexual harassment allegations against some of the country’s referees’ bosses was mugged yesterday morning by unidentified assailants who took her mobile phone.





The female referee said she was attacked just outside her home as she left for work and the assailants, who were driving in a black Honda Fit with no licence plates, seemed only interested in her mobile phone as they made no effort to take her handbag.





She believes the attack could be linked to efforts to conceal evidence in her mobile phone which she has against two members of the Zimbabwe Referees Committee she accused of sexually harassing a number of female referees on the pretext they would be promoted or be assigned more matches than others.





“It’s strange because just before getting to me there were two ladies with cellphones in hand, but they left them and only came for my phone. I appreciate that it could have just been a robbery because these things happen now and again, but the way I lost my cellphone leaves a lot of questions,” she said.

Meanwhile, referee Allen Basvi and some female referees that accused their bosses of sexual abuse formally lodged their complaints with Zifa, the Sports and Recreation Commission, the Premier Soccer League, Cosafa, Caf and Fifa.





“Zifa would like to confirm that it has received complaints (and) investigations are on course and we will advise of the outcome,” said Zifa communications and competitions manager Xolisani Gwesela.





One of the complainants confirmed to Chronicle Sport they had lodged their complaints with Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse, but had no confidence in the system since Mamutse was a subordinate of one of the accused persons.





“We filed our complaints, but we do not have confidence in Zifa’s handling of the matter and because we want justice for us and the game, we have taken other avenues,” said the complainant.





Fifa has already said it would be investigating the sexual harassment reports as it was in violation of Fifa Code of Ethics, particularly Article 23 and 25.



