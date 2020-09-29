SECOND TERM FEES : SCHOOLS DEFY GOVT

Some schools are demanding second term fees defying a clear Government directive on scrapping of the payment as there was no second term on this year’s calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Further, the schools are also reportedly demanding an
upfront payment of forex for hand sanitisers and face masks.
The Herald understands that some Government schools are
among those demanding second term payments and money for hand sanitisers as
well as face masks.
Parents and guardians of Grade 7 learners at Zengeza Main
Primary School were yesterday ordered to start paying $300 for second term and
another $300 for third term or equivalent of US$6 for the two combined terms.
The parents were further advised to pay US$2 for hand
sanitisers or equivalent of $200.
The demands are contrary to what Primary and Secondary
Education Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema who told, The Sunday Mail in its
latest edition that second term fees had been scrapped.
“The official school calendar was Term One. So, there was
no Term Two in the first place, and the Government position is that no school
must therefore demand fees for a term that was not announced and approved by
Government,” he said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment