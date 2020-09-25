SANGOMA LOSES CHARMS AFTER QUICKIE WITH HOOKER

CALL it an epic clash of the world’s oldest profession and the spiritual world of divination.A youthful sangoma from Inyathi, Matabeleland North province, reportedly lost a bag containing his bones and charms to a prostitute after he refused to pay her for services she had rendered to him.

It is reported that drama started after the sangoma only identified as Hlongwane reportedly withheld payment to an unidentified prostitute who, in turn, relieved him of his bag containing his bones and powerful spells and magic charms that he was boasting could cure all kinds of ailments.

The sangoma was reportedly robbed of his tools of the trade on Sunday last week. According to a source Hlongwane, who is known at the business centre for looking for a little pleasure each time he had money, hired a prostitute and agreed with her on a US$10 fee for an afternoon quickie.

However, the hooker later shifted goalposts and demanded US$15 claiming she had also offered him oral sex.

“All hell broke loose after the sangoma refused to pay the $15 he had been charged. He was initially charged US$10 for a quickie but after sex the prostitute refused to take the money and informed him that the price had gone up because she had also offered him oral sex.

“His refusal, however, prompted the prostitute to grab his bag containing his bones and other charms.

“The prostitute later called her colleagues who came and mobbed the sangoma while accusing him of being ungrateful.

“Normalcy only returned after the sangoma promised to pay the amount in question,” said the source who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation.

The source further said the sangoma was left embarrassed by the incident. “He felt hopeless, violated and deprived and he threatened to curse the prostitute’s privates,” the source said.

Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the sangoma drew a blank after he hung up his phone soon after this reporter introduced himself that he was from B-Metro.