SA POLICE OFFER R250 000 TO NAB ZIM KILLER

THE South African Police Service (SAPS) has put a R250 000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of a Zimbabwean national wanted in connection with the murder of a woman and her daughter early this month.

Owen Setsiba/Makutara/Mbedzi, who according to Saps is a Zimbabwean, is believed to have been part of a gang responsible for the murder of Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon on September 11, 2020.

In a media statement on Wednesday, Limpopo provincial police spokesman Brigadier General Motlafela Mojapelo said already four suspects had been arrested in connection with the murder and a bounty of up to R250 000 had been put up for the outstanding Setsiba, also known as Makutara aka Mbedzi.

“Police are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the outstanding suspect who was allegedly involved in the murders of Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon on Thursday September 11, 2020,” Mojapelo said.

“The deceased were attacked in their house at Welgelegen next to Cycad in Polokwane at about 1830 hours. The suspects then kidnapped the victims and made use of their vehicle to flee from the scene, with the victims inside the vehicle,” he said.

Saps has since arrested four suspects, including the Deacons’ domestic worker, but the Zimbabwean suspect is still outstanding, Mojapelo said.

The murder was discovered when a neighbour went to the house of the victims, a 50-year-old businesswoman and her 70-year-old mother, and found traces of blood in their yard, but the two were missing.

Police were alerted and a manhunt was immediately launched. The first two suspects aged 30 and 35 helped police establish the brutal slaying of the Deacons in their Welgelegen house.

The 35-year-old is also believed to be a Zimbabwean and has also been charged for entering South Africa illegally. The Deacons were allegedly stabbed by the suspects in their house.

They later tied them up and put them in the back of their SUV vehicle found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and Lebowakgomo on the night of the murder.

A number of Zimbabweans, part of the country’s many economic refugees, have been arrested in South Africa for various crimes in recent years.

More than 300 convicts were among thousands of Zimbabweans repatriated from South Africa during the COVID-19 reactions by that country this year. Newsday