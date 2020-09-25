SA POLICE OFFER R250 000 TO NAB ZIM KILLER

THE South African Police Service (SAPS) has put a R250 000 bounty for information leading to the arrest of a Zimbabwean national wanted in connection with the murder of a woman and her daughter early this month.
Owen Setsiba/Makutara/Mbedzi, who according to Saps is a
Zimbabwean, is believed to have been part of a gang responsible for the murder
of Lizette Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon on September 11, 2020.
In a media statement on Wednesday, Limpopo provincial
police spokesman Brigadier General Motlafela Mojapelo said already four
suspects had been arrested in connection with the murder and a bounty of up to
R250 000 had been put up for the outstanding Setsiba, also known as Makutara
aka Mbedzi.
“Police are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for any
valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of
the outstanding suspect who was allegedly involved in the murders of Lizette
Deacon and her mother Hettie Deacon on Thursday September 11, 2020,” Mojapelo
said.
“The deceased were attacked in their house at Welgelegen
next to Cycad in Polokwane at about 1830 hours. The suspects then kidnapped the
victims and made use of their vehicle to flee from the scene, with the victims
inside the vehicle,” he said.
Saps has since arrested four suspects, including the
Deacons’ domestic worker, but the Zimbabwean suspect is still outstanding,
Mojapelo said.
The murder was discovered when a neighbour went to the
house of the victims, a 50-year-old businesswoman and her 70-year-old mother,
and found traces of blood in their yard, but the two were missing.
Police were alerted and a manhunt was immediately launched.
The first two suspects aged 30 and 35 helped police establish the brutal
slaying of the Deacons in their Welgelegen house.
The 35-year-old is also believed to be a Zimbabwean and has
also been charged for entering South Africa illegally. The Deacons were
allegedly stabbed by the suspects in their house.
They later tied them up and put them in the back of their
SUV vehicle found abandoned next to the R37 road between Polokwane and
Lebowakgomo on the night of the murder.
A number of Zimbabweans, part of the country’s many
economic refugees, have been arrested in South Africa for various crimes in
recent years.
More than 300 convicts were among thousands of Zimbabweans
repatriated from South Africa during the COVID-19 reactions by that country
this year. Newsday
