ROBBERS BUNDLE FAMILY INTO A CAR, SET IT ABLAZE

Police in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province, have
launched a manhunt of four men who ransacked a Harare home, tied the family
inside a car and drove to Beatrice where they set the vehicle ablaze.
file pic
The couple from Harare’s Marlborough suburb, Daniel Tsamba (49), his wife Ropafadzo Mukambo (45) and their juvenile daughter escaped unhurt after they managed to untie themselves and escaped the inferno.
Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza
yesterday confirmed the incident.
“We are appealing to members of the public to assist us with information on the identity of the culprits to report to any nearest police station,” Mwanza said.
“Criminals are using unregistered vehicles to commit various offences and we strongly warn motorists to register their vehicles before driving on the roads. It is an offence to drive an unregistered vehicle and any vehicle found on the road without number plates will be impounded and the driver arrested,” he said.
According to police, on September 15 at around 11am,
Mukambo was home when he was approached by four men who masqueraded as police
officers and that they were investigating a fraud case.
The suspects allegedly stole US$2 700, R15 000, laptops and mobile phones, blindfolded the couple and their child before bundling them into their vehicle.
At around 2300hrs, using an unregistered white Honda Fit,
they allegedly drove towards Beatrice where they parked the vehicle, tied the
couple and their daughter on the seats before setting the vehicle ablaze.The
family managed to escape from the burning vehicle and reported the matter to
police.Police visited the scene and discovered a shell of a burnt car.
The total value of stolen money and property was pegged at
US$4 700 and R15 000. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment