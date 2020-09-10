RACIST AD : UNILEVER, EFF STRIKE AGREEMENT





Unilever, which supplies TRESemmé products in SA, and the EFF on Thursday reached mutual ground on the future of the hair-care brand.





While large retailers such as Shoprite Checkers, Pick n Pay and Clicks had agreed to pull TRESemmé products from their shelves after an alleged racist advertisement by the brand, Unilever and the EFF have agreed that these products can be put back on shelves in 10 days' time.





In a joint statement, issued after a meeting between the two, they said they had reached an agreement on the following:





Unilever expresses its remorse to all South Africans, black women in particular, for the racist TRESemmé SA image.





Unilever will withdraw all TRESemmé SA products from all retail stores for a period of 10 days as a demonstration of its remorse for the offensive and racist image.





In addition, Unilever will donate a minimum of 10,000 sanitary towels and sanitisers to informal settlements identified by the EFF.





Among the list of demands from the EFF to Unilever was that it supply the names of their employees who were behind the ad.





Unilever told the EFF it could not give in to this demand.





“We could not find each other on the publishing of the names of the people responsible for the racist image,” the joint statement from the two parties said. “Moreover, the director involved in the campaign has since left the company and the country,” the statement revealed.



