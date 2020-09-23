PAY ROW : LECTURERS WITHHOLD RESULTS

The release of Lupane State University (LSU) examination results for non-conventional students have been delayed by lecturers who were protesting against non-payment of salaries.
The university released results for the conventional
students last week but those of the parallel and block release students were
withheld by lecturers protesting non- payment of salaries.
Government pays lecturers’ salaries for conventional
classes but wages for parallel programmes tutors are paid by universities from
money paid by the students.
LSU communication and marketing director Mr Zwelithini
Dlamini confirmed that protesting lecturers had delayed the release of the
results for parallel and block release students.
He however, said the lecturers have since been paid their
outstanding salaries and the process to release the results had started.
“As you might be aware parallel and block students have
separate contracts and therefore the lecturers were withholding certain
information related to results as a way of pushing for their payment. I’m
advised that after students realised that results had been processed for the
conventional group, those with outstanding fees paid up and the university in
turn processed the payment to the lecturers last Friday,” said Mr Dlamini.
He said the results will be released next week after the
academic board and the other relevant committees have completed the usual
formalities.
Mr Dlamini said the Covid-19 pandemic had also contributed
to the delays in the release of the results citing that some staff members were
affected by working from home.
Some of the parallel and block release students have
expressed concern over delays in releasing the results saying it would affect
them in the event they have to sit for supplementary examinations.
Mr Dlamini however, assured the students that they will be
given enough time to prepare for the supplementary examinations.
Universities have adopted both face to face and online
learning as part of measures to minimise exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Universities are just taking in First Year students for
orientation and thereafter the students have lectures online as part of
measures to avoid congestion at institutions of higher learning. Chronicle
