NINE VIE TO REPLACE ZIVHU

Nine candidates aspiring to represent Zanu PF will today slug it out in the race to become the ruling party’s parliamentary candidate ahead of a forthcoming by-election in Chivi South constituency.
The by-election will be held to fill a seat that fell
vacant following the sacking from Zanu PF of former legislator, Mr Killer
Zivhu. Mr Zivhu automatically forfeited his position as a Zanu PF
parliamentarian following his expulsion from the party for abusing social media
and engaging in treacherous behaviour.
Among those seeking to replace Mr Zivhu are Cde Mafios
Vutete, the former MP for the constituency, and Cdes Munyaradzi Zizhou, Rikios
Hlambelo, Dennis Masomere, Peter Matuka, Enock Shindi, Naledi Maunganidze,
Samson Mutsamba and Abson Madususe.
Today’s primary election will be a litmus test in the wake
of measures introduced by Government to stem the spread of Covid-19. Zanu PF
national Political Commissar, Cde Victor Matemadanda, yesterday said the party
was geared for the primaries.
He said sufficient measures were in place to ensure voting
was done in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
“We have sent Covid-19 protective materials such as masks
to cater for those who might not have them and we also have delivered
sanitisers and our people will be practicing social distancing while waiting to
vote with spacing of between one and two metres apart,” he said.
“We have also made sure that only the recommended 100
people will be at our various party district voting centres to cast their
ballots and should leave the venue soon after voting to make sure we comply
with Covid-19 regulations.”
Cde Matemadanda said the ruling party decided to elect its
parliamentary candidate for Chivi South to afford the person an opportunity to
prepare the ground ahead of the by-election.
He said it did not matter that the by-election would be
held this year or next year, they elected to have the Chivi South candidate to
end the covert campaigning that was being done by several aspiring candidates.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial political commissar, Cde Jevas
Masosota, said 36 voting centres will be opened
today to avoid big gatherings. “Everything is in place and we are raring
to go,” said Cde Masosota.
“We also want to start conducting voting early so that we finish on time before
announcing the winner.”
The nomination court for the Chivi South parliamentary
by-election is expected to sit on October 9. Chivi is a Zanu PF stronghold and
the ruling party is expected to retain the seat after the country’s heavily
fractured opposition got one seat (Masvingo Urban) in the 2018 harmonised
election. Herald
0 comments:
Post a comment