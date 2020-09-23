NINE TEACHERS UNIONS DEMAND US$500 PAY, BACK STRIKE ACTION

A RECORD nine teachers’ unions have endorsed the decision go on strike to press for better wages starting next week when schools reopen for examination classes.
In a joint statement, the Teachers Unions in Zimbabwe which
brings together the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Teachers
Association, Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe and six others, the
educators said the economy had dollarised and so should their salaries.
Part of the statement read: “Perturbed that government has
totally ignored the welfare of teachers as evidenced by salaries that were
received by teachers in September, aware that the total consumption poverty
line for a family of five is now above $17 244 as given by ZimStat, surprised
by the continued salary discrepancies between teachers and the other civil
servants, especially the uniformed forces,”
“We, the undersigned Teacher Unions in Zimbabwe, now,
therefore, urge the government to:
“Urgently expedite consultations with all teachers’ unions
with a view to sharing ideas on the way forward before the opening of schools.
This is informed by the fact that teachers’ unions are a key stakeholder in the
education sector and represent the very people who are implementers of
government policies; restore the purchasing power parity of teachers’ salaries
pegged at US$500 to US$550.”
The teachers also demanded education sector-specific
allowances that are commensurate with their responsibilities and status and a
COVID-19 allowance that is a product of negotiations or agreement between
employer and employees.
“If schools reopen during this COVID-19 period, it entails
that teachers will be frontline workers who deserve a meaningful COVID-19
allowance.”
The statement further read: “Indeed, there is nothing as
dangerous as having under-paid, undernourished, under-resourced and demotivated
teachers in the classrooms because teachers are in essence role models of their
communities and society and help to shape the future of individuals, society
and the country. It is only well-paid, healthy, motivated, innovative and
dynamic teachers that can fulfil this vital cog of sustainable development.”
The development is set to put the teachers on a collision
course with government which has reiterated that schools will open without
fail. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a comment