NGO BOSS KIDNAPS FEMALE INTERN





A SENIOR official at a local non-governmental organisation has been taken to court for allegedly kidnapping his female subordinate at a Mutare hotel.





Robert Munhenga (53), who is a director at Diocese of Mutare Community Care Programme (DOMCCP) appeared before Mutare magistrate Audrey Muzhingi on Wednesday facing kidnap charges or unlawful detention.





Munhenga was granted $3 000 bail and remanded to October 8 for trial. The complainant in the matter is Faith Kamusono (22), an intern at DOMCCP.





The court heard that on August 31, 2020 at around 4am, Munhenga stormed into complainant's hotel room and found a male subordinate, Ian Munhungewarwa inside.





He allegedly reprimanded Kamusono for having an affair with Munhungewarwa and briefly locked them inside. Newsday



